Hartlepool United Women granted promotion back to Premier Division

Hartlepool United Women have been granted promotion back to the North East Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division after just one year following a successful application.
By Joe Ramage
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 13:13 BST

Hartlepool Women suffered relegation last year after finishing 10th following a disruptive season as their six year stay in the Premier Division came to an end.

Pools appointed Craig Bage as new head coach to launch their promotion campaign in July and, following a squad overhaul, he was able to guide his team to a third place finish in the Northern Division with 13 wins from their 22 games and just six defeats.

A 4-1 victory over Bishop Auckland on the final day of the season meant Hartlepool edged out Norton & Stockton Ancients LFC Reserves in the race for third place and a shot at promotion owing to league winners Wallsend B.C. Womens Reserves being unable to go up due to their first team currently occupying a Premier Division spot.

Hartlepool United Women have been promoted to the NERWFL Premier Division. Credit Hartlepool United Women FCHartlepool United Women have been promoted to the NERWFL Premier Division. Credit Hartlepool United Women FC
That meant second placed Spennymoor Town Youth Ladies and Bage’s Hartlepool received the two promotion spots following Hartlepool’s successful application.

Led by prolific goal scoring duo Robyn Foster and Atalia Robinson, Pools twice secured 9-0 victories this season, over West Allotment Celtic Ladies and Thornaby Ladies, but a dramatic 4-3 success over Norton & Stockton Ancients in March, and their 3-2 opening day win over Spennymoor, were, perhaps, the highlights of a fine season.

Bage’s side will now look to consolidate back at step-5 of the women’s game in the Premier Division next season before looking to re-establish their pre-COVID-19 form where the club was targeting promotion to the National League North.

