Hartlepool United Women's relegation from the North East Regional Women's Football League Premier was confirmed following a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Sunderland West End on Sunday.

Pools kept themselves in survival contention following a fine win over Alnwick on the penultimate weekend of the season, just three days after new manager Matt Gatiss was appointed in a last gasp bid to beat the drop.

That moved Pools level on points with third bottom Harrogate and left them needing just a point from their final day clash with Sunderland West End to secure their league status.

And Pools looked on course to clinch survival after moving into a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Emily Stuart and Zara Johnson.

New manager Matt Gatiss remains upbeat despite relegation and has challenged his side to bounce straight back.

However, it just wasn't to be for the hosts, who conceded two goals within four minutes not long into the second half and were unable to fashion an equaliser as their relegation was confirmed in dramatic circumstances.

It was, understandably, a nervous start to the game from the home side and Pools were punished for a tentative beginning when Sunderland's Kristen Whitfield tapped in the opener after eight minutes.

Undeterred, Pools came battling back and drew level through Emily Stuart after Jade Pye's free-kick was tipped onto the crossbar and rebound into her path just six minutes later.

Gatiss' side moved into a commanding position around the 20 minute mark when Lottie Portas' strike from range was pushed into the path of the onrushing Zara Johnson, who made no mistake to fire her side ahead for the first time in the afternoon.

Pools were pretty comfortable for the remainder of the first half but were left dumbfounded after the visitors made a fast start to the second period, equalising through Alex Ross before taking the lead after an unfortunate own goal.

The home side still had well over half an hour to find the all-important equaliser but were forced to leave themselves vulnerable at the back and West End almost put the game to bed on a handful of occasions, striking the woodwork and heading wide from close range.

Lively substitute Ella McIndoe went agonisingly close to a late leveller but her goalbound strike was hooked off the line with a minute of normal time remaining as Pools were relegated.

And while it was undoubtedly a disappointing and dispiriting afternoon for Pools, manager Matt Gatiss was proud of his players and was upbeat about his new side's chances of bouncing back as he prepares to implement a long term plan for the club.

"We gave ourselves a chance, we've not quite got over the line but I've seen enough in the time that I've been here that this club has huge potential," he told the club website.

"Although relegation is now confirmed, next season's got to be about getting back in this league. This isn't a team that should be in Division One.

"When we came in, we talked about long term plans and I know in football that can get laughed at sometimes, but genuinely there is a long term plan.

"Now it's all about hard work through pre-season to push us forward.

"The girls have got that fight back, they've got that motivation and they've got that drive.