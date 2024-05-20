Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Hartlepool United Women's manager Matt Gatiss said the club had "huge potential" following his appointment last week.

Gatiss, who has worked in various managerial and coaching roles at the likes of Bishop Auckland, Spennymoor, Consett and South Shields, took over with Pools in a precarious position in the North East Regional Women's Football League Premier Division.

While the new boss spoke of a long term plan, the immediate aim for Pools, who are second from bottom, has to be securing survival.

And Gatiss made the perfect start, masterminding a hard-fought 1-0 win over mid-table Alnwick Town on Sunday.

Gatiss inspired Pools to a 1-0 win over Alnwick that moves them to within a point of survival ahead of the final day.

It took Lottie Portas just 27 seconds to open the scoring with a strike from the edge of the box and the hosts held on to secure an all-important three points, their second win in three matches.

The result leaves the ladies level on points with third bottom Harrogate, who have a better goal difference but have played all 22 of their games this term.

That means that Pools need a point from their final game of the season, Sunday's visit of sixth-placed Sunderland West End, to avoid relegation.

Gatiss, who will work with new assistant Alex Curl as well as Andy Stuart, who remains at the club, admitted it was an exciting move for him and that he has both a short and long term plan for success.

"It's great," he said.

"Hartlepool have been on the women's scene for a long time and have developed well.

"They're obviously having a bit of a rough time at the minute with this season, but I spoke to Andy (Stuart) and the backroom team, and it's all about rebuilding now and looking to move forward and put a bit of a long term plan in place.

"The potential at the club is huge. It's exciting.

"We've got to see what we can do this season to push forward as much as we can and get that positivity back with the girls.

"We want to have a bit of a bounce and we'll see what comes at the end of the season.