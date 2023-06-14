Hartlepool United Women to face Darlington in pre-season as Premier Division return plans are confirmed
Craig Bage's side were granted promotion back to the Premier Division after a one year absence recently when their third place finish was enough to warrant a successful application with champions Wallsend B.C. Womens Reserves unable to go up due to their first team currently occupying a Premier Division spot.
Hartlepool Women were relegated last year but, following an overhaul at the club, Pools have bounced back at the first time of asking after they secured promotion alongside Spennymoor Town Ladies.
And ahead of their return to step-5 of the women’s game later this year, Hartlepool have confirmed their pre-season schedule throughout July and August which includes seven friendlies and their involvement in a pre-season tournament.
Pools will begin their preparations at home to Blyth Town on Sunday, July 16 before facing Birtley Town a week later.
Hartlepool Women will then face Harrogate Town on Sunday, July 30 – just two days after Hartlepool United men's team take on the Sulphurites in a pre-season friendly of their own at the Suit Direct Stadium.
A trip to Redcar Town will kick-off August’s schedule before a derby clash with Darlington on Thursday, August 10.
Bage’s side are then set to take part in a tournament in Penrith on Sunday, August 13 before wrapping their pre-season campaign up with friendlies against Ossett United and Consett before the new Premier Division starts.
Kick-off times and venue information will be provided in due course.