Hartlepool United, York City and the York City Supporters' Trust issue statement ahead of Pools against York

Hartlepool United, York City and the York City Supporters' Trust have issued a joint statement ahead of this weekend's much-anticipated clash between Pools and the Minstermen.

Pools, who are looking to end a frustrating run of four home matches without a win, are set to entertain rivals York, who started the season as title favourites but have endured a mixed start to the campaign, at 12:30 on Saturday. Ahead of the game, Pools, York and the York Supporters' Trust have issued a statement "to remind supporters of the importance of enjoying the match and the matchday experience in an enjoyable but respectful manner". The statement goes on to say that both clubs will "work closely" with Cleveland Police as well as North Yorkshire Police, with Jackson's Wharf and Rosie's Bar set to welcome travelling fans ahead of the game as designated pubs for away supporters. A dispersal order has been put in place between Saturday, October 4 at 8am until 8am on Sunday, October 5, covering Hartlepool town centre and giving police the powers to "disperse individuals or groups acting in an anti-social or disorderly manner". There is also potential for a contingency hold back; that is, York fans could be held in the ground after full time in the event of a contentious decision or late goal that could increase the risk of disorder as fans leave the ground. The statement notes that this, if implemented, would not impact onward travel for York fans, including the 14:59 train. The statement ends by saying that "we all want a memorable and competitive game, full of passion and energy. By supporting responsibly, respecting each other, and following matchday guidance, we can ensure that everyone has a positive experience."