Hartlepool United youngster joins Northern Premier League Division One East side on loan

Hartlepool United youngster Joe Aungiers has joined Northern Premier League Division One East side Blyth Spartans on an initial one-month youth loan.

The 18-year-old attacker signed his first professional contract in July, with manager Simon Grayson hailing his "attitude and ability", but is yet to feature for the Pools first team in a competitive game. Having spent time out on loan at the likes of Whitby, West Auckland and Crook Town last term, Aungiers is now set to continue his development at a Spartans side who have endured a torrid time in recent years. After establishing themselves in the National League North, Blyth fell on hard times financially and were then pushed to the brink of oblivion during the controversial stewardship of Irfan Liaquat, who oversaw relegation to the Northern Premier League in 2024. In October last year, Liaquat revealed his plans to sell the club while the Northern Premier League announced that their next two upcoming home games had been postponed amid certain operational requirements not being in place. With Spartans teetering on the edge, they were taken over by a newly formed Community Interest Company, Blyth Spartans CIC 2024, led by local businessman Martin Trinder, although financial issues have remained a real concern and the club suffered a second successive relegation at the end of last season. Things have continued to prove difficult so far this term and Aungiers arrives with Blyth languishing in 17th in the Northern Premier League Division One East table, only clear of the relegation zone on goal difference, having won just two of their opening eight matches.

The young attacker is held in high regard at Victoria Park and has been in and around the Pools first team for the last couple of years. Indeed, Aungiers had been set to feature in the Pools matchday squad for the first game of the 2024/25 campaign under Darren Sarll after impressing in pre-season, only for a broken wrist sustained in training to rule him out for several months. Despite the fact he's still waiting for his senior Pools bow, Aungiers was knocking on the door at times last term and impressed former head coach Anthony Limbrick, who praised his "really nice left foot" and said that the attacker was "technically really good". Whether or not Aungiers can make an impact this season remains to be seen, although Pools have been struggling with a lack of creativity and there is a sense that Grayson's side are in need of a link between midfield and the front line, with the likes of Alex Reid and Danny Johnson painfully isolated at times in recent weeks. Aungiers could be set to make his Spartans debut when they travel to play-off contenders Grimsby Borough on Saturday.