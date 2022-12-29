Hartlepool United youngster to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium in the interim

Boyes was recalled from his loan spell at non-league side Stockton Town for Boxing Day's clash with Rochdale with back-up goalkeeper Kyle Letheren unavailable through illness.

Boyes was one of two changes on the substitutes bench as Brody Paterson returned to the squad in place of Clarke Oduor who Keith Curle confirmed will leave the club in the New Year.

Letheren was one of a number of players who have been dealing with illness issues ahead of the Christmas period with a decision being made to bring Boyes back as cover for No.1 Ben Killip in the meantime.

Patrick Boyes was recalled to the Hartlepool United squad against Rochdale. MI News & Sport Ltd

Boyes completed a loan switch to Stockton last month after impressing at Pontefract Collieries where he claimed October’s player of the month award.

Boyes starred in the Anchors' recent defeat to league leaders Worksop, where he also saved a penalty, and Hartlepool boss Curle has suggested Boyes will remain at the Suit Direct Stadium in the interim until Letheren is available to return to the match day squad.

“No, not immediately,” Curle told The Mail when asked if Boyes will head straight back out on loan.

Kyle Letheren missed out on Hartepool United's squad against Rochdale through illness. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“There was an illness in the camp which has affected the goalkeeping department. So we couldn't afford to leave ourselves short.”

