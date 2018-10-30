Brad Walker aiming to take 'full advantage' in Hartlepool United reunion

Hartlepool United will have to contend with one of their own when they face Wrexham this evening.

Former Pools youngster Brad Walker is currently plying his trade for Wrexham after completing a loan switch from League Two side Crewe Alexandra, but it seems that there will be no split loyalties at the Racecourse Ground this evening.

Walker, whose penalty earned the Dragons a point at Chesterfield on Saturday, is firmly focused on the task at hand with his current side and is keen to see his side return to winning ways.

The 23-year-old made over 100 appearances for Pools after coming through the ranks at the Super 6 Stadium, but completed a switch to the Alex following the club's relegation in 2017.

Such experience of Hartlepool means that Walker is well-aware of the threats they can pose, but is adamant his current side have the quality to claim three points.

“Hartlepool are a good side,” said Walker, speaking to the Leader.

“It will be a tough test and hopefully we can get three points.

“The way we are playing and where we are going, we want to win every game.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t do that but if you’d have said to anyone before the game that you’d have gone to Chesterfield and got a point, most people would take it.

“But the lads were absolutely gutted because they know what we can do and I thought first half we could have been out of sight.”

Ahead of his reunion with Pools, Walker has stressed the important of his current club making their home ground a fortress.

And he is keen to take 'full advantage' of their familiar surroundings this evening.

“Our home form is massive and it will be for every team in this league,” he added.

“They have got to get wins at home because you can go to Braintree, go all over, and the football is not nice but you have got to grind it out.

“So when we have got the chance to play at home we have got to take full advantage of that.”