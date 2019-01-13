Dundee face anxious wait after ex-Hartlepool United captain Andrew Davies suffers foot injury against St Johnstone

Dundee face an anxious wait to discover the full extent of a foot injury suffered by new signing Andrew Davies.

Davies joined the SPL side on an 18-month contract earlier this week, following a mutual agreement with Hartlepool United to leave the Super 6 Stadium.

But the 34-year-old centre-back was stretchered off during a friendly against St Johnstone on Friday, with fears he has suffered a fracture.

Davies recently spoke about his desire to leave Hartlepool, claiming he didn't enjoy playing in the National League.

The defender only signed for Pools last summer and made 13 appearances for the club before leaving in January.

Before signing for Hartlepool, Davies spent three years at Ross County, and the defender also spoke at great length about his desire to return to Scotland.

Davies wanted to help Dundee, who are bottom of the SPL, steer clear of relegation, but his injury may force manager Jim McIntyre to look for another replacement in the transfer market.