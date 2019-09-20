Ex-Newcastle United forward Ryan Donaldson discusses Hartlepool United captaincy and ambitions for the 2019-20 season in the National League
Ryan Donaldson is wanting to make the most of being captain at Hartlepool United this season.
The versatile midfielder has scored two goals in his last three matches for Pools and wants to bounce back from last Saturday’s disappointment at Dagenham & Redbridge with a win against Dover Athletic back at Victoria Park this weekend.
Donaldson netted in East London last week but it wasn’t enough as United succumbed to their fourth defeat of the campaign. The result leaves them 11th in the table and two points off the play-off places, something the skipper is not satisfied with.
But after two underwhelming campaigns in the National League, Donaldson is hoping to make it third time the charm in his first full season as Pools skipper.
“Of course it’s nice to be the leader of the group because it’s a great group and we’ve got a chance of doing something this year, I really believe that,” he admitted.
“Days like last Saturday can go both ways where you can let it affect you too much or you can watch it, learn from it and move on and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Saturday’s match against Dover (3pm kick-off) is the first of two quick-fire matches at The Vic as they welcome Chesterfield the following Tuesday (7:45pm kick-off).
“Hopefully we get a response now in front of our own fans,” added Donaldson looking to make the most of the back-to-back home matches.
“The fans are always brilliant and we’ve got to try and put things right over the next week.”