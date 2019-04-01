Exclusive: Hartlepool United set to lose ANOTHER academy kid as Championship club Sheffield United make move

Sheffield United look set to sign Hartlepool United forward Josh Scott.

Pools are preparing to release the 17-year-old striker, which would clear the way for the Championship club to snap up the talented youngster.

The Scott situation mirrors what happened last week with young defender Luca Murphy, who was shown the exit door having turned down a professional contract.

It is understood Sheffield United have NOT made an official approach for the player, nor has the player's agent - believed to be former Pools, Sunderland and Darlington striker Marco Gabbiadini - informed the club of the player's intentions, but Scott, on a youth contract at the Super 6 Stadium, looks set to sign at Bramall Lane this week.

And Pools, as they stated previously, will take a hard line with the player and club - choosing to cancel the player's contract, rather than be played by agents and clubs, having had their fingers burned with Murphy and Fulham.

Even though the rules state they are not due compensation, it is likely they will seek some kind of sum for the player, if he does pen a deal in south Yorkshire.

Scott has been a part of Pools academy since 2014 - when he signed as a 13-year-old.

On the Hartlepool United website, Scott's player bio states: "A talented out-and-out centre-forward who has been with the club for four years. His strong and athletic physique means he can play the No 9 role effectively, often doing the hard work to bring others in to the game and create chances as well as score goals himself."

Meanwhile, the Mail understands 16-year-old midfielder Conner Rennison is likely to sign for Barnsley this week.

Although, this deal does differ massively from that of Murphy and Scott.

Pools have agreed a financial package with the Tykes, with the deal done through the correct avenues.