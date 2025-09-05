Robbie Savage. | Getty Images

Robbie Savage has been speaking ahead of Forest Green v Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Forest Green boss Robbie Savage has praised Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson ahead of the weekend clash between the promotion rivals.

Unbeaten Pools travel to league leaders Forest Green on Saturday (KO 3pm) aiming to get back to winning ways after a run of draws.

Ahead of the game, Savage told the Stroud times: “Simon had a very good playing career and, to be honest, he’s a better manager than me right now. “When I watch interviews, I always give other managers and teams huge credit, but I don’t think it’s always replicated — I don’t know why. Hartlepool is a huge football club. They’ve got threats, of course, but not as many threats as we have.”

The Forest Green boss has been nominated for the manager of the month award, he said: “I shouldn’t win it — I think the Rochdale manager should take it, because they were top of the league in August. “We should have had two more points from the Solihull draw. I’m just the manager — the players and my staff, John McMahon in particular, deserve the recognition.

“The only reason I’ve been nominated is because of my players. We’ve got the best xG differential in the entire football pyramid, from the Premier League down. We’ve brought 15 new players into the squad, many from lower levels. So yes, I’m disappointed for my players — when you’ve created over 150 chances and have the best xG differential in all the leagues, how can our forward players not be nominated?”

What has Simon Grayson said ahead of the game?

The draw with Boston United leaves Pools fifth in the table, four points adrift of new leaders Forest Green, who Pools face away this weekend. Ahead of the game against Savage’s Forest Green, Grayson told the club’s YouTube Channel: “We're still unbeaten. We've still only conceded two goals, so we've not lost again. We'll all be frustrated, the players are and fans will be, that we've not won again, but that's part and parcel of football, unfortunately.

“Obviously they've got 24 hours recovery on us, but that's part and parcel of this division. We recover, go down Friday, do a little bit of training, and then get ready for a big game. Obviously they're top of the division, they're to be shot at, everybody will be wanting to knock them off the perch and I'm sure Sav will be delighted how his team are going but I'm sure he'll be wary of the opposition, what we've done so far this season.”