Simon Grayson hails impact and attitude of Hartlepool United forward - example to all

Simon Grayson has praised Hartlepool United forward Luke Charman for his attitude and performances in recent weeks - and says it sets a good example to other fringe players.

In the 1-1 draw with Boston United on Wednesday evening, to extend their unbeaten start in the National League, Pools took the lead in stunning fashion thanks to Charman’s strike in the 23rd minute, a superb curling effort. But they had to make do with a point after Manni Norkett levelled nine minutes into the second half.

Reflecting on Charman’s goal - and performance - Grayson said: “We worked hard with Luke, he's worked hard on the training pitch. I think what it is, it was a statement from Luke's performances when you're not in the team that you knuckle down and you affect the game if you come off the bench, and he deserved that start because of the Southend performance, the Boreham Wood performance were really good performances.

“So, again, he's backed that up with a starting performance. As I said, it's a bit of a sign to the lads that if you keep doing what I want you to do, then you're going to have a chance to have an impact on the team from a starting position.”

The result leaves Pools fifth in the table, four points adrift of new leaders Forest Green, who Pools face away this weekend. Ahead of the game against Robbie Savage’s Forest Green, Grayson told the club’s YouTube Channel: “We're still unbeaten. We've still only conceded two goals, so we've not lost again. We'll all be frustrated, the players are and fans will be, that we've not won again, but that's part and parcel of football, unfortunately.

“Obviously they've got 24 hours recovery on us, but that's part and parcel of this division. We recover, go down Friday, do a little bit of training, and then get ready for a big game. Obviously they're top of the division, they're to be shot at, everybody will be wanting to knock them off the perch and I'm sure Sav will be delighted how his team are going but I'm sure he'll be wary of the opposition, what we've done so far this season.”

