Simon Grayson admits he had no issue with the red card shown to Maxim Pierre Kouogun in the draw with Boreham Wood.

Hartlepool United’s unbeaten start to the National League campaign continued at the weekend after a goalless draw at home to Boreham Wood - despite playing most of the second half with ten men.

Maxim Pierre Kouogun saw red for Pools in the 54th minute for pulling back Wood’s Luke Norris but Simon Grayson’s hardworking side still managed to come away from Victoria Park with another point after a very hard earned draw.

Reflecting on the weekend draw, Grayson told the club’s YouTube channel: “We knew the centre forwards were a handful, but they've got some good technicians, the wide players are lively and pop it around, so we knew exactly what we needed to do, but we just didn't do what we can do with and without the ball to the level that we've probably showed over, especially the last two games here, and other games as well. “But again, it goes back to what happened in the second half, the performance was outstanding.”

Was it a case of, if you can’t win, don’t lose? Grayson added: “Yeah, we were making sure that we didn't concede, but also we did look like we had some good opportunities. The goalkeepers made an unbelievable save in that second half, so you play from your shape, you play from your desire, so it was making sure we don't concede, but still thinking we could get something out of the game as well.”

On the red card, Grayson added: “Yeah, I think it probably is. He's got a long ball over the top and the lad's got it on the other side of him, and straight red, denying probably a goal-scoring opportunity, so there's no complaints with that. “But you shuffle it around, you have to make changes, and everybody who came on that pitch showed what it's all about.”

The Pools boss was also booked in the later stages of the game. Reflecting on his own yellow card, Grayson added: “I don't think I did too much wrong, to be fair. These things happen, it's just what you do. You argue about a decision, there's a lot of contentious decisions at times, but it's just part and parcel of the game.”

It is a busy week for Pools, with Boston United heading to the North East on Wednesday night before the trip to promotion rivals Forest Green next Saturday. Pools remain unbeaten in the National League after six games with three wins and three draws under their belt to date. They are fourth in the table, three points adrift of leaders Rochdale.