Niko Miur celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Vanarama National League match between Maidenhead United and Hartlepool United at York Road, Maidenhead on Saturday 10th August 2019. (Credit: Ian Randall | MI News)

The forward’s first minutes of the 2019-20 campaign came off the bench at Maidenhead on Saturday where he netted the winner in a narrow 1-0 win at York Road.

Muir admitted it was ‘frustrating’ not to be included in the opening two match day squads but was ‘delighted’ to take his chance when called upon.

“It was very good, I was delighted to score and get the three points for the boys,” he told the Hartlepool Mail.

“In the first two games they’ve worked hard and deserved a point in at least both of them but it just didn’t fall for us.

“It was frustrating [not being included in the first two games] but I just keep my head down and keep working hard and I was happy to come on and contribute a goal for the three points.

“I was happy for the fans who travelled that they went home after seeing a win so they’ll have had a good weekend too.

“Now we go into Tuesday with confidence, with a clean sheet, Ben [Killip] is happy and now we just keep going.”

Both Pools and Muir will be hoping to kick-on after getting off the mark for the new season. Pools host last season’s play-off finalists Fylde this evening as they bid to end the Coasters’ unbeaten start.

Saturday’s win provided a needed confidence boost ahead of a difficult fixture at The Vic and Muir hopes his matchwinning strike will see him named in the United starting line-up for the first time since February.

“Hopefully I’ll get another run-out against Fylde at home in front of our fans but we’ll see on Tuesday,” the 26-year-old added.

“The fans do spur you on but I’m used to it now but it’s nice to have a little boost because everyone is buzzing that we won on Saturday.