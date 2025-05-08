Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United Football Club and Hartlepool Sixth Form College have announced their plans for a new academy partnership.

The five-year partnership will see talented young footballers across the region work towards ‘dual career pathway opportunities’, where they can study a wide range of academic and technical courses at the college while also developing and playing for Hartlepool United’s Academy.

Student-athletes will have the chance to select from A-Levels, T Levels and technical courses, all of which are aligned to meet local skills needs and to ensure progression into employment, further study or higher education, say college chiefs.

It follows the public spat last month between the club and Hartlepool College of Further Education - who had previously been involved as the academy education partner. The public fallout centred around changes to the National League side’s club academy programme and the academy education partner. The two had been in partnership for more than five years with several young players coming through the system including the likes of Max Storey, Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy. It had been a successful partnership but there are changes ahead - with a new 5-year agreement agreed with Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

Hartlepool Sixth Form College was rated Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted in 2024 and ranked top performing in the North East for 16-18 student achievement. The Sixth Form already has a rich history of sporting success with the existing Football Academy having league and cup title triumphs as well as winning a bronze medal in the national championships.

On the pitch, student-athletes will develop under the guidance of the Hartlepool United expert qualified coaches with a personalised programme consisting of coaching, performance analysis, sports science, video analysis and nutrition.

They will also represent Hartlepool United in the National League Academy System amongst various other competitions as well as regional and national tournaments. In addition to both the high-quality coaching and education, student-athletes will also be able to access specialist training facilities that include both Hartlepool Sixth Form College and the Prestige Group Stadium.

Executive Head of Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Jane Reed, said: “I’m delighted with our exciting new partnership, which brings fantastic opportunities for our students to grow academically, athletically and personally, while strengthening our commitment to supporting the wider Hartlepool community.”

Dr Michele Di Mascio, the college’s Head of Sports Academies, Partnerships and Wellbeing, said: “We are excited to work together with Hartlepool United FC to ensure we have the best possible football academy in Hartlepool, which is exactly what the town deserves.”

“Our sports academies at Hartlepool Sixth Form College have recently achieved success with high finishes at the recent National Championships across Netball, Rugby and Football. Partnering with Hartlepool United is the next step to ensure our ambitions of being a national leader in sport.”

Alex Cross, Hartlepool United’s Academy Manager said:“We’re really delighted to secure this new partnership with Hartlepool Sixth Form College. Our aim is to provide one of the best education-partnered football academies in the North East.

“It’s an incredibly exciting proposition to have professional HUFC coaches and an environment that supports players with academy and First Team progression opportunities, alongside a leading further education partner that is rated Outstanding by Ofsted.

“Our student-athletes will have the best of both worlds, whereby they can advance their academic development, whilst also being able to train and play as a full-time footballer.

“From the club’s perspective this partnership helps ensure that the academy model is sustainable whilst progressing players through the pathway, hopefully into the first team. It also supports our wider aspiration as a club to give young people in the town and region access to enhanced opportunities.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Hartlepool Sixth Form College to give our academy players the best possible student-athlete experience.”

For more information - and to apply - visit hartlepoolsixth.ac.uk

