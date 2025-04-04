Hartlepool United make kit announcement as fans wait on takeover update
Hartlepool United has announced they are to ‘part ways’ with kit suppliers Errea at the end of this season - as fans await news on the takeover.
The three-year contract with Errea ends this summer and the club has confirmed they are set to move to an alternative supplier of kit and training gear.
A club statement read: “Hartlepool United can confirm the club will part ways with kit suppliers Errea at the end of the 2024/25 season.
“Our three-year contract with Errea will conclude at the end of the campaign, with the club moving to an alternative technical kit partner which will be announced in due course. We would like to place on record our thanks and appreciation to Errea during our partnership for their creativity and efficiency.
“There is currently an end-of-season sale on Pools Retail, where supporters can purchase our last remaining Errea products for a discounted price.”
What is the latest with the Hartlepool United takeover?
Meanwhile, Pools fans continue to wait and see what the latest is regarding the takeover of the club following Raj Singh’s decision to step down as chairman last month.
On Thursday, Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insisted his side are focusing on the football despite speculation suggesting a takeover of the club is edging closer.
Reports surfaced in the week indicating a deal to purchase the club was progressing after a new group, The Club HUFC Ltd, was registered on Companies House. The organisation is believed to have links to Herd International and local businesswoman Shelley Hammond, who has long retained an interest in the club.
As fans wait for a club update and a firm development, there is a renewed sense of optimism among supporters, who are hopeful that, at long last, things are heading in the right direction. There is likely still work to be done, but perhaps there is light at the end of the tunnel following an uncertain few weeks prompted by the sudden resignation of outspoken chairman Raj Singh.
On the pitch, Pools are now four games unbeaten ahead of this weekend's visit of already-relegated Ebbsfleet to the North East.
