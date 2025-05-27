Hartlepool United legend on 'huge potential' at Pools - and what needs to change

Hartlepool United legend Micky Barron believes the club has ‘huge potential’.

Hartlepool United legend Micky Barron believes the club has ‘huge potential’ - and has outlined what needs to change.

The future of the club amid ongoing takeover talk has been dominating headlines for months and it peaked last week following a dramatic 24-hour period when it was revealed talks had stalled. Then on Saturday, Hartlepool United released the results of the fan vote held with season ticker holders - with Raj Singh to ‘step in to support the club’.

Almost two thirds of season ticket holders that took part in the vote - 63% - voted in favour of Singh returning to help fund the club. The statement also confirmed that the owner will ‘continue to engage with all interested parties around investment and takeover’.

Although it had been hoped that a takeover was nearing a conclusion, a statement published last Wednesday evening revealed that negotiations had stalled and that the board had asked Singh, who resigned from his role as chairman in March, to consider returning. There were a number of concerns regarding the vote, not least a lack of transparency.

Pools legend and BBC Tees Sport Pools summariser, Micky Barron, has had his say on the situation at Pools. He told the Mail: “It’s a Football League club and, for me, it could be a League One club. “If you get it right, you’re going to get 5 or 6,000 people every home game, you know you’re going to get the backing away from home.

“They want a team that wins, they want a team to be proud of. “There is a lot of potential, but there’s been so much negativity surrounding the club in the Singh era. I know a lot of people, really good friends, who have stopped going because of the chairman; these are people who have supported the club for 40 years. They’re the sort of fan you need to get back on board, and I think there’s quite a few of those.

“The potential is huge. If the club can get a new owner in and the right manager - and I’m not saying that’s not Limbrick - then there’s lots of potential. In the successful teams I was in, we had good footballers but also we had people who were willing to work hard; we were a fit, strong and industrious team. The crowd at Hartlepool love that.”

