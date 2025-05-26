Nicky Featherstone on Hartlepool United's squad status as retained list confirmed

The latest Hartlepool United news as retained list is confirmed.

Hartlepool United player/coach Nicky Featherstone admits it has been a ‘challenging position’ for the club amid contract uncertainty over several key players.

It is fair to say it has been a dramatic week at Pools following the end of the National League campaign, with off-field drama dominating the headlines. On Saturday the results of the fan vote were confirmed - with Raj Singh to ‘step in to support the club’.

Almost two thirds of season ticket holders that took part in the vote - 63% - voted in favour of Singh returning to help fund the club. The statement also confirmed that the owner will ‘continue to engage with all interested parties around investment and takeover’.

Back to on-field matters and the retained list was also confirmed - with Pools fans keeping a close eye on the futures of key players Nathan Sheron and forward duo Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey who are all out of contract. New deals have been offered but it remains to be seen whether the deals on the table will be enough to convince them to stay at Pools next season. It is a concern for fans, while senior members of the Pools dressing room admit in an ideal world some of those star players would already be signed up for next season.

Featherstone, speaking prior to the retained list being announced, said: “It’s out of my hands.

“The club has been a challenging position. Ideally, you’d have had a number of this group signed up but that hasn’t been the case, we’ll have to deal with it as and when it comes.”

What’s the situation with Hartlepool United’s retained list?

On Saturday, Hartlepool United confirmed they have offered new contracts to defender David Ferguson, midfielder Nathan Sheron and forward duo Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey.

With talk of off-field issues still dominating the headlines at the Prestige Group Stadium, Pools belatedly announced details of their retained list ahead of Saturday’s deadline. News that four key players have been offered new deals will come as a welcome piece of positive news for supporters, as will confirmation the club have activated options in the contracts of Jamie Miley, Jack Hunter, Campbell Darcy and Louis Stephenson.

Pools have also revealed they ‘remain in ongoing contract discussions’ with Dan Dodds and Josh Mazfari - but have also confirmed ten players have now departed the club after their current deals came to a close. Club captain Luke Waterfall and talented midfielder Anthony Mancini are the most eye-catching names on that list and they are joined by experienced striker Gary Madine, goalkeeper Joel Dixon and defensive duo Emmanuel Onariase and Jack Robinson.

Kieran Wallace and Gregg Sloggett have also left Pools after spending the latter stages of last season on loan at Peterborough Sports and Boston United respectively and young winger Max Storey will also look for a new club this summer after returning from a loan stint with Ebac Northern League club West Auckland Town. Loan signings Darryl Ombang and Reyes Cleary have returned to their parent clubs, with the latter in talks over a new contract with Championship club West Bromwich Albion after scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 20 appearances during his spell with Pools. Pools have also revealed Billy Sass-Davies has opted to leave the club ‘in order to be closer to family commitments’.

