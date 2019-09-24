Pools go into the match having suffered back to back defeats following Saturday’s 2-0 loss against Dover which was marred with controversy.

They host a Chesterfield side who currently sit second bottom in the National League table with just one win from their opening dozen matches.

The Spireites were one of the pre-season favourites for promotion but things haven’t gone to plan so far as they aim to turn things around quickly under John Sheridan.

Pools will be looking to turn things around themselves with their last two results seeing them drop away from play-off contention. Craig Hignett’s side currently sit four points off the top seven and four points above the relegation zone with 15 points.

Ahead of the match, Hignett commented: “We’ll have to regroup because that’s part and parcel of football.

“We have to forget about what happened on Saturday and we’ll look to do something about it.

“We’ve had a meeting and went through some stuff to make sure everyone is in the right frame of mind for tonight.”

Pools have no new reported injury concerns with up to six players expected to be sidelined along with Ryan Donaldson and Nicky Featherstone who will serve the first of their respective two match suspensions.

“It will be dead easy for me to pick the side,” Hignett continued.

“I’ve got loads of players who have got a case for playing. After seeing the last two performances, they’ve got no argument if I leave them out.

“I’ve got to do what is best for the football club and I will do and if I think that’s by bringing in people who are chomping at the bit then that’s what I’ll do. But as a squad we have to be together and we have to regroup and forget what’s gone on because we can’t effect it now.