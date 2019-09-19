Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett confirms six players to miss out on National League match against Dover Athletic
Hartlepool United will be without at least six players for Saturday’s National League match against Dover Athletic at Victoria Park.
Fraser Kerr (foot)is set for an extended period on the sidelines with a potential return date yet to be confirmed. Luke Williams (knee), Luke Molyneux (leg) and Myles Anderson (concussion) remain out.
Forward Niko Muir (hamstring) has suffered a set-back while on loan goalkeeper Zach Hemming (back) will not be available.
When asked if there was any good news on the injury front, Hignett responded with an ironic chuckle: “No! I’ve got no good news on the injury front whatsoever!
“With Fraser we were thinking there was a fracture there but the MRI thankfully showed no fracture, he’s just really swollen and sore we’ll just have to wait and see until the swelling goes down whether he needs another MRI or x-ray just to make sure there’s no break there.
“He’s sore at the minute and hopefully it’s not as bad as we first feared.
“The same lads are still working their way back to fitness, Luke Williams has had his stitches out so he’ll start doing something grass based now.
“Luke Molyneux still can’t do anything and Myles Anderson is still struggling with concussion.
“Niko Muir’s been put back a couple of days with his hamstring but he’s joining in for some light training today and then obviously Fraser and Zach Hemming has got a back injury as well so he’s unavailable for us so we’re hobbling about with a few injuries.”