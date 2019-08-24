Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett on how he plans to tackle Bank Holiday double header against Chorley and Wrexham
Craig Hignett isn't too fazed by Hartlepool United's Bank Holiday double header as he plans to utilise his full squad of available players.
Although Pools have several injury concerns, Hignett is hoping to welcome back Nicke Kabamba and Josh Hawkes at some point over the Bank Holiday weekend.
While today's match at Chorley may come too soon for the pair, Monday's clash against Wrexham at Victoria Park is a potential return target.
Hartlepool still have a healthy squad of players to choose from as they look to recover from their difficult start to the National League season.
And Hignett feels his approach won't change despite playing two games in the space of 48-hours.
"I don’t think the quick turnaround affects the way we set-up but it might affect personnel and who we use," said the Pools manager.
"We might keep one or two for Monday but I’ll have to see how they are.
"They’ve had a really good week training and looked all right and I’ve got no new injury worries that I didn’t have already and we’ve got a few looking to come back so we’ll just see how it goes on Saturday first and then look to Monday back at home.
"We’ve played pretty much the same no matter whether it’s been at home or away. We’ve controlled games both at home and away so performance wise I’m all right, it's just about being switched on defensively in our box and ruthless in their box."