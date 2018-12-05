Hartlepool United manager hunt: Lee Bradbury now 1/2 to replace Matthew Bates after betting suspension

Havant & Waterloolville boss Lee Bradbury is now 1/2 to become the next Hartlepool United manager after betting was suspended by bookmakers BetVictor.

The betting company suspended betting at tea time on Wednesday, following the news Pools had made an approach to talk to Bradbury.

Bradbury, who has earned back to back promotions with Havant, remains the leading contender with bookmakers for the post at the Super 6 Stadium, following Matthew Bates' sacking last week.

Lee Clark is the second favourite at 3/1 with BetVictor, followed by Phil Brown at 8/1 and Michael Barron at 10/1.

Pools are understood to have drawn up a shortlist of candidates and remain on course to begin their interview process next week.

Craig Hignett will remain in caretaker charge for the trip to Maidenhead United this week, having been in the dugout for last weekend's home loss to Dagenham.

Earlier we revealed that former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn had put his name in the hat.

The Mail understands Redfearn applied for the role, with the 53-year-old keen to get back into football after a stuttering season in the dugout.

Redfearn started the season as Liverpool women's coach but resigned after just one game - a 5-0 loss to Arsenal.

He has been out of work since leaving Newcastle United, where he was helping out with the under-23 side, following his Merseyside exit.

It is not clear whether Redfearn fits the bill for Pools, with the club understood to be looking to appoint a younger manager, who can, in their words, 'grow with the club'.

Redfearn follows former Birmingham City, Kilmarnock and Huddersfield Town boss Clark in applying for the post.

Former England international Paul Ince has also expressed an interest.