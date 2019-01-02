Hartlepool United news: Burton confirm Dinanga return, Gateshead midfielder questions penalty call plus Harrogate ticket details

Burton Albion have confirmed that striker Marcus Dinanga has returned to the club following his loan spell at Hartlepool United.

New Pools boss Richard Money said on Boxing Day that Dinanga, 21, would be sent back to the Championship club, as there was "little point in keeping him" when he wasn't going to feature.

The forward made 17 appearances for Pools after making the switch from the Midlands.

Pools are set to bolster their attacking options this week though, after Money confirmed he will recall striker Jake Cassidy following the forward's loan spell at Maidstone United.

Money's side moved up to 13th in the National League following a 2-1 win over Gateshead on New Year's Day.

Liam Noble and Paddy McLaughlin netted the goals for Pools at the Super 6 Stadium, either side of an own goal from Ryan Donaldson.

But Heed midfielder Connor Thompson believes the visitors were unfortunate to concede a first-half penalty, which allowed Noble to open the scoring.

"Luck wasn't on our side from the start with the early penalty," said Thompson.

"We had a spell in the second half and I thought we were going to snatch it when we scored the goal but it's just a case of us maybe falling asleep for two brief patches in the game when they scored.

"Other than that, I thought we did quite well but it wasn't enough.

"It was an early blow with the penalty, I'm not sure it was a penalty as it looked outside the box but they got the goals and had the early momentum but we did well to get back in it."

Finally, ticket details have been released for Hartlepool's trip to Harrogate Town later this month.

Pools will make the trip to Wetherby Road on Saturday, January 19 (12.35pm kick-off) and have received 825 terrace tickets for the fixture.

Tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders from 10am on Monday January 7.

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Friday, January 11.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults - £14

Over 65s - £10

17-21s - £10

16 and Under - £5

You can find more details by visiting the club's website.