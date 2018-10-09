Hartlepool United news: EIGHT first-team players in squad for Shildon trip this evening, Leyton Orient changed to all-ticket event

We take a look at the latest news from Hartlepool United on this Tuesday afternoon as EIGHT first-teamers are set to feature in tonight's friendly, while Leyton Orient becomes an all-ticket event

A Hartlepool United XI travel to Northern League Division One side Shildon tonight - featuring EIGHT first-team players.

Hartlepool's trip to Leyton Orient is now an all-ticket affair

Pools make the short trip to Dean Street for a 7:15pm kick-off where Ged McNamee will take charge in the visitors dugout, opposed to former Pools player and coach Micky Barron, who is assistant manager at the Railwaymen.

McNamee will have a mixture of senior and youth players at his disposal with Ryan Catterick, Myles Anderson, Kenton Richardson, Conor Newton, Josh Hawkes, Lewis Hawkins, Marcus Dinanga and Aaron Cunningham, who is currently on loan at Blyth Spartans, set to feature.

“It’s a good opportunity to get some match fitness for some of the First Team lads,” said boss Matthew Bates, speaking to the club's official website.

“With not being in a Reserve Team league this season we will take the chance to organise these kinds of games when we can because it’s useful for the lads to keep on top of that fitness.

“As well as that, it’s another good opportunity for the Youth Team players to experience men’s football so it’s a positive exercise all round.”

Meanwhile, Saturday's visit to second placed Leyton Orient is now an all-ticket affair, Pools have announced.

Supporters planning on making the journey to London this weekend must purchase their match tickets in advance or risk by turned away at The Breyer Group Stadium.

Pools have been given a full allocation of 1,400, however Orient sent just 230 tickets to the Super 6 Stadium and now just 100 remain - these can be bought at the ticket office or over the phone.

However, should Pools sell those remaining tickets, receipts will be issues and fans will have to collect their tickets from the Orient's East Stand Away Ticket office from 1:30pm on Saturday.