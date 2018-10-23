Hartlepool United news: Move for international striker ruled-out as fans offered cut-price tickets

Hartlepool United are busy preparing for the visit of Sutton United this Saturday, while Matthew Bates continues his search for a new striker.

The Pools boss is keen to bring in some attacking reinforcements having seen his team struggle for goals in recent weeks, and the departure of Louis Laing has freed-up the finances to bring in a new face.

But that will not be former Darlington man Reece Styche.

Following the announcement that the Gibraltar international was to leave the National League North club, there were some whispers on social media that he could be a name interesting Pools as they look for a new striker.

However, reports have suggested that the frontman is set to sign for Alfreton Town - while there is no concrete evidence that he was ever a name pursued by Matthew Bates.

Meanwhile, Hartlepool United fans are being encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance of the trip to Bromley - with savings of up to £5 to be made.

Pools are set to travel to Hayes Lane on November 3 and the home club have opened up online ticketing sales, allowing travelling supporters to take advantage of cut-price deals ahead of match day sales.

There was good news for two other Hartlepool United sides at the weekend, as both the youth team and women's side gained positive results.

Ian McGuckin's youth side earned a 2-2 draw against Bradford City, while Pools' women were 6-3 victors over Harrogate Town - thanks in part to a Caitlin Bates hat-trick.