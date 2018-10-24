Hartlepool United news: Several first team players to get run out tonight, Wrexham ticket details plus reaction to signing

Several players on the fringes of the first team will get a run-out this evening in the Durham County Challenge Cup against Sunderland Westend.

The game takes place at the Nissan Sports Complex (KO 7.45pm) and the team - split between first team and youth players - has already been confirmed.

Conor Newton in action for Pools.

Among those players to start are defender Myles Anderson, goalkeeper Ryan Catterick, striker Marcus Dinanga plus Josh Hawkes, Lewis Hawkins and Conor Newton.

Full Pools team: Catterick, Pritchard, Murphy, Anderson, Webster, Hawkins, Newton, Hawkes, Jackson, Scott, Dinanga.

Subs: Young, Boyle, Fox, Thompson, Leonard.

John Hewitson and Ian McGuckin will take charge of the first round tie against the Wearside League outfit.

Hartlepool United Ladies Chairman Andy Stuart.

Admission prices are £3 for adults, £1 for seniors and free for Under 16s.

Read more: Matthew Bates on Pools' home form

Wrexham ticket details:

Ticket details have been confirmed for the upcoming National League fixture against Wrexham on Tuesday, October 30 (KO 7.45pm).

Pools fan will be housed in the Bkoncepts Stand with an allocation of up to 1,200 for the game at The Racecourse Ground.

For full prices and details visit the Pools website here:

Read more: Pools can cause an upset in FA Cup

Pools signing:

Hartlepool United Ladies have strengthened their squad with the signing of Aimee Stabler from Norton & Stockton Ancients.

Stabler, who is originally from Hartlepool, is comfortable in midfield or defence.

“This is a very good signing for us,” said Women’s Chairman Andy Stuart.

“Aimee is an excellent young player who I have watched develop over the last four years so we’re really pleased that we’ve been able to bring her in.

“She is also heavily involved in the town’s local grassroots development of girls football so she fits the profile in terms of the kind of person and player we want to have join the club.”

Stabler made her Pools debut as a substitute in Sunday’s 6-3 thrashing of Harrogate Town.