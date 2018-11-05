Hartlepool United news: Striker hits form ahead of FA Cup clash plus loanee suffers defeat on debut

Hartlepool United will come up against one of the hottest strikers in the EFL on Saturday when they travel to Gillingham in the FA Cup first round.

Tom Eaves has scored seven goals in his last seven league games and netted twice in The Gill's 3-0 victory over Fleetwood on Saturday.

Eaves is now League One's top scorer with 11 league goals this campaign, and manager Steve Lovell has taken some credit for the striker's recent form.

“We worked very hard with Tom on his finishing and his goal understanding and where he should be," said Lovell following his side's victory at the weekend.

"We’ve always got on to him that when the ball is out wide he should be in the box."

Hartlepool will at least have defender Carl Magnay available, even though the defender picked up his fifth yellow card of the season during Saturday's defeat at Bromley.

Instead, he will miss Pools' next National League game against Barnet on November 18 - due to a recent law adjustment.

Red cards still carry over from league games to the FA Cup but accumulated yellow cards do not.

That means Peter Kioso will miss the game following his red card at Hayes Lane, while Andrew Davies will serve the second match of his three-game suspension.



Meanwhile, Lewis Hawkins played the full 90 minutes for York City at the weekend after signing for the National League North side on loan.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined The Minstermen on Saturday ahead of their home game against Bradford (Park Avenue).

York lost the game 4-1 and dropped to 15th in the table.

Hawkins was the only senior first-team squad member not to have kicked a ball for Pools this season.