Published 9th Oct 2025, 16:13 BST
Hartlepool United team and injury news: Update on key defender.

Hartlepool United physio Danny O’Connor has provided an update on the fitness of star defender Reiss McNally - and when he’s likely to return.

The defender, who signed from National League North side Kidderminster over the summer, has made an impressive start to his Pools career and had started all of his new side's first nine games prior to being ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old, who has drawn plaudits from Pools fans thanks to his speed, power and composure, trudged off deep into added time during the draw with Brackley.

Pools physio Danny O’Connor told the club website: “Reiss was really frustrating, especially the time, it happened, got in a foot race at the striker, and the hamstring was gone. “It was the 93rd minute or something. “When we’ve watched the footage back, if you look at him, he kind of stumbles and he pulls straight away.

“We scanned him and had a little assessment on Monday, and unfortunately, he had a Grade Three tear on his hamstring. “We’ve been listening to consultants, and there is no need for surgery, so we’re just working on healing at the moment

“So we’ll start stepping him up properly, hopefully have him running in the next two weeks, then go from there. “Hopefully, if we put a time on it, hopefully around Christmas, maybe before, that’s what we’re looking at.”

