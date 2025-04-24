Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United have revealed their season ticket prices for the coming season.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While takeover talk continues to hang over the club, Hartlepool United have today released season ticket prices for the 2025-26 National League campaign.

Pools have announced there will be a reduction in the price of the Early Bird season tickets and fans have until May 31 to get their tickets early. After that the price rises to the standard rate, however, there has been no increase on this season’s ticket prices, so, some welcome news there for Pools fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, an adult season ticket for 2025-26 under the Early Bird scheme is £322 (cost per game £14). The standard price after May 31 then rises to £380 (£16.50 per game). Under the Early Bird, concessions are £248, Under-18s £126 and Under-14 £50. Rising to £292 for concession, £150 U18 and £66 U14 respectively, under standard price after May 31.

It has also been stressed once again that any season ticket revenue will be ringfenced and only used to maintain club operations beyond the end of the season. Raj Singh announced he was stepping down as chairman and selling the club, earlier this year. A date of the end of this current season was placed as to when he will keep funding the club until.

On Wednesday afternoon, a statement, revealed that Singh remains committed to selling the club and that ‘due processes’ are still ongoing with potential takeover parties - including those who had offers accepted approximately 6 weeks ago. It was initially hoped that a takeover would be concluded prior to the end of the season but with just two games to go, that is now ‘highly unlikely’ according to the latest update from the interim board.

HUFC

A club statement read: “Hartlepool United can now confirm Season Ticket pricing and information for the 2025/26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has been a reduction in the price of our Early Bird tickets, with more of an incentive to secure your ticket until 31st May at which point prices will increase to our Standard rates which have been fixed with no increase to existing Season 2024/25 prices.

“As outlined in the statement from the Interim Board this week, the revenue generated from season tickets will be ringfenced and only used within the club to maintain operations beyond the end of season. The current owner has made a formal commitment to endorse and uphold this point.”

For full details on the pricing structure visit the club website here:

Your next Hartlepool United read: Hartlepool United takeover: Interim board release fresh update and have this season ticket message for fans