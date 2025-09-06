Besart Topallaj | Adam Cook

Hartlepool United summer signing Besart Topallaj has been speaking.

Versatile Hartlepool United summer signing Besart Topallaj has been praising the club’s defensive record this season ahead of the trip to Forest Green Rovers.

Unbeaten Pools head to National League leaders Forest Green on Saturday (KO 3pm) looking to get back to winning ways after the goalless draw with Boreham Wood last Saturday and the 1-1 draw with Boston United on Wednesday evening.

This summer, the versatile defender, who can operate as a left-wing-back, a left-back or further up the pitch, joined on loan from League Two Bromley until January, with Pools having an option to make the move permanent.

In midweek, Topallaj came on as a sub for goalscorer Luke Charman - who won praise from Pools boss Simon Grayson after the game for his attitude, application and recent performances.

Topallaj, speaking after last weekend’s Boreham Wood draw when Pools went down to 10-men, said: “Very tough, especially when we went down to ten men. We dug in, kept a clean sheet and got a good point. We're all there to help each other out, no matter what happens. We help everyone out, even if it's a mistake, we're all there.”

He added: “I'm very confident in my team, everyone gets on very well. Defensively, we're very solid. Going forward, we're good as well, but maybe the final ball we can work on, but it's something we'll get there.

“We've always got each other's back, especially, we all like each other, everyone gets along very well. That just makes it an extra 10% to work together hard. It's not like one or two, but everyone gets along very well, so you're always there to help your mate out. I love the fans, stadium, staff, everything. Everything's been good.”

The summer signing also had praise for the Pools fanbase this season: “It meant a lot, especially when we went down to 10 men. They make a difference. That extra 10% they give us makes a very big difference. It honestly gives you that extra boost to keep going, keep going, keep going. Every challenge that we made, it was roaring us on, so yeah, it made a big difference,” he told the club’s YouTube channel.

The 24-year-old Kosovan defender arrived in the North East with plenty of National League experience, having been part of the Bromley side that won promotion in 2024, making 37 appearances as the Ravens secured their place in the Football League after beating Solihull Moors on penalties.

Despite being a regular in the side throughout large parts of the campaign, Topallaj lost his place to Idris Odutayo and was not included in the matchday squad for the Wembley final. In total, he made 70 appearances at Hayes Lane.

Having featured a handful of times at the start of last season, the defender signed for Sutton on loan in November, playing 25 games for the Us and scoring in a 3-3 draw with Barnet on Boxing Day.