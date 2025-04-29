Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United takeover: Robbie Stelling provides an update.

The Hartlepool United takeover remains ongoing - and the Mail’s Robbie Stelling has provided his insight on the latest edition of the Poolie Podcast.

With just one game of the National League season to go, Pools fans are eagerly awaiting positive news from Clarence Road.

What was the latest Hartlepool United takeover update from the club?

Last Wednesday afternoon, a statement, revealed that the owner Raj Singh remains committed to selling the club and that ‘due processes’ are still ongoing with potential takeover parties - including those who had offers accepted approximately 6 weeks ago. It was initially hoped that a takeover would be concluded prior to the end of the season but with just one game to go, that is now ‘highly unlikely’ according to the latest update from the interim board.

The update stressed the current interim board and club staff will continue to ensure the day-to-day running of the club is managed effectively, though clearly the clock is ticking. Read the full statement here:

Robbie Stelling’s Hartlepool United takeover update on the Mail’s Poolie Podcast

Stelling: “It can be hard to see the wood from the trees at times these last six weeks, so much has gone on. Sometimes it feels really positive. Sometimes it feels less positive. Look, it's certainly a daunting period. I mean, the one thing I would say is that Raj Singh can't be the owner of this football club forever. There was always going to be a time when this club was going to have to change hands. Inevitably, that brings with it a period of uncertainty.

“I think Singh has probably taken the club as far as he can. There have been some good times. There have been some less good times as well. I think importantly, though, the division between the fans and the ownership is so wide. I'm not sure that that rift can necessarily be healed. And we've spoken time and again about the significance of the fans. When Pools do have success, the fans play a really big role.

“Fans have stuck by their side really well. They've travelled in their numbers. Obviously, Saturday's game was a really impressive turnout and a brilliant effort from the fans who really did stick by their side despite a pretty abject display. But I think it's important that the fans, the town and the club are more united than they have been. It's very difficult to see Pools progressing in the current guise.

“The ideal scenario clearly would have been that a takeover deal is completed before the end of the season. Obviously, that would have secured the club's future. It would have been a much needed morale boost. And it could have been significant for a number of other reasons as well. Of course, inevitably, as you say, a number of the players who are out of contract this season could certainly be forgiven for looking around and at least beginning to explore what other options there might be because it's easy to forget that these players have livelihoods to take care of.

“Football, especially at this level, is a very uncertain business. You're unlikely to get more than a one or two year contract. So you want to make sure that you can secure yours and your own family's futures.”

Stelling added: “Look, first and foremost, the first priority is making sure Hartlepool United still exists next season. But I think what fans want is they want to have a club that is capable of thriving, not just surviving.

“The last couple of years since relegation back to the National League, I think it's felt a bit like Pools are going through the motions. At times there have been supporters of long, long standing who have stayed away on principle because they feel that Raj Singh is lacking the ambition, lacking the clarity, lacking the vision to help Pools return to the Football League. And Hartlepool United is a Football League club.”

He added: “I still believe that Singh is pretty sincere in his desire to part company with the club. But obviously, the sooner things can happen, the sooner things can get sorted, the better, because if Pools are to thrive and not only survive, then they're going to need to have a lot of the summer, a significant amount of the summer to plan. There are some big decisions to be made over the future of the staff, both playing and non-playing. And of course, recruitment is so significant at any level, but sometimes, especially at this level, and if things are allowed to drag on for much longer, then Pools risk not only losing a number of their players from this season. I think most people would still agree, despite Saturday's performance, they have the core of a competitive squad that if they can add to, they could have a reasonable hope of challenging next season. “But also in terms of signing players, I'm sure Pools would like to have a list of targets drawn up and try and get some of their business done early on. How often do we have that conversation that we're frustrated Pools take too long to get going with their business? Well, it looks like that's going to be similar this season.

“So let's hope it gets done sooner rather than later for all sorts of reasons. I remain cautiously optimistic. I can certainly understand why fans feel as though it's a really daunting time. And the sooner it gets done, the better for absolutely everyone involved with Hartlepool United.”

You can watch the full episode here, or listen on Spotify here.