The latest on the Hartlepool United takeover as fans wait for news.

The Hartlepool United Supporters Trust has released a statement urging the club to provide a takeover update for Pools fans.

The final game of the National League season marked the last day that Pools owner and former chairman Raj Singh had committed to funding the club, with takeover talks ongoing, fans are facing a very anxious wait. Speaking after the 1-1 draw against Forest Green Rovers on Monday, Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admitted he is preparing for a "challenging time”.

While Pools had been keen to salvage some pride after their humiliating 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Rochdale last time out, it was hard to avoid the sense that most fans are more concerned about what happens off the pitch over the next couple of weeks than what happened on it as Limbrick's side entertained Forest Green.

Supporters had been hoping that a takeover deal would have been completed by now, with current owner Raj Singh vowing to pull his funding of the club when the curtain came down on another dramatic season. Yet for whatever reason, a deal is dragging on and Pools are now faced with a precarious future, with bills soon needing to be paid and a large part of the squad at risk of being allowed to leave on a free.

Ahead of the game, the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust (HUST) released a statement. The statement read: “The last game of the season is here already. Given the wretched start to the season, Lennie, Anthony and team deserve credit for securing our league status after some nervous moments.

“All eyes are on the future though. As we said in our latest update to members, the club haven't raised an emergency call for money, a kit deal has been done, there is planning for our academy and season tickets are on sale. This doesn't feel like a repeat of 2017.

“Given the timescales involved in selling a club, (involving proof of funds, due diligence etc,) we expect the process has moved on. A message from the club stating that the sale is progressing could surely be made without breaking confidentiality.

“We urge them to do this. It would give fans hope and the confidence to purchase season tickets. It would also reassure staff. Let's get behind the team today though. Let's be positive and show potential new owners what this club means to us, as we certainly did at Rochdale.

“We're sure there are exciting times ahead. We Never Say Die. The board of HUST.”

What did Hartlepool United boss Anthony Limbrick say after the game?

"We understand how hard it must be for the people here," he said. "It's not as hard for us, I wouldn't want to say that it's been as hard for us because I really feel for the people here, it's their club. It must be very difficult for the fans of the club.

"The best way we felt as staff and players was to give everything we had, which we have done, to make the people happy by getting the wins; we did that sometimes, and other times we haven't. I think you could never look at us and say that we haven't tried or worked hard and given absolutely everything. That was how I felt - and we all felt - we could do the best for the club in this situation.

"It's difficult. Now that the games are over it will be a challenging time, we understand that.

"We've been focusing on the football. We'll regroup over the next few days and have a look and see where we are with it. We don't know too much at the moment. Hopefully things move on and it progresses and we'll have some information, we hope, sometime soon."

