Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling on how the National League is shaping up.

The National League play-off final takes place on Sunday at Wembley Stadium with Southend United and Oldham Athletic battling it out for promotion back to the EFL.

And for the loser, they will remain in the fifth tier and the National League will then be complete ahead of the new season - ahead of the new campaign HUFC writer Robbie Stelling has been casting his eye on the main rivals for Pools next season and who to look out for.

Southend United are due to kick off against Oldham Athletic on Sunday at Wembley for a place back in the English Football League (KO is 3pm).

Robbie Stelling, speaking on the Mail’s Poolie Podcast prior to the play-off semi finals, said: “Of course, there are a number of the teams that reached this season's play-offs that didn't go up that you would fancy to be competitive.

“Southend are a club I really like. They've obviously been through the ringer a bit in recent years. In Kevin Maher, I think they've got a fantastic manager. Average home gate of 7,000. I'd love them to go up this season, to be honest, but if they don't, then I think they'll take some beating next year as well. Oldham and Rochdale are obviously former football league clubs who look to be on the up. And of course, coming back into the division, I think if you look at the National League South Truro, under John Askey, it's going to be a real challenge for them, you would have to imagine.

“I think they've managed to keep a core of the squad that helped them win promotion together, but obviously it's going to be difficult to attract players with lots of travelling for them. And Boreham Wood, I like Luke Garrard as a manager. He's obviously done an excellent job there. And coming up from the North, Brackley, who beat Pools in the FA Cup, really like them as a club.

“And Scunthorpe, that was an interesting final, wasn't it? Scunthorpe and Chester in the National League North, two really big clubs, two proper clubs with good fanbases. Delighted to see Scunthorpe back in the National League. Equally would have been happy to see Chester back in the division as well.

“I wouldn't be surprised at all if Scunthorpe had a say towards the top end. They are a proper club with some really dedicated and committed fans. Danny Whitehall, who scored in the play-off final, is a player that I really, really like, scores goals consistently and is that sort of typical number nine. Callum Roberts, who scored against Pools in pre-season, is another player who I think can be a real difference maker. So it's shaping up to be an interesting division.

“You would imagine that Carlisle are going to be among the most hotly-tipped sides, potentially York. It's really difficult to know where Pools are going to fit in amongst all this. I mean, there's a whole load of possibilities, isn't there? There could be new ownership, there could be real positivity and energy, or of course, things could go the other way and Pools could face a bit of an uphill battle. Whatever the case, as we say, as we've already said, it's really important that things happen sooner rather than later, because if you're going to stand any chance of being competitive, you need to have most of the summer to have a proper good crack at recruitment and keeping together the core of the current squad.”

