Hartlepool United issue job adverts for 3 key roles ahead of new National League season

Published 30th May 2025, 10:20 BST

Hartlepool United are recruiting for three key roles ahead of the new National League campaign.

Posting on social media, club secretary Tom Crawford revealed the club are looking to recruit a new head of analysis, a strength and conditioning coach and a first team kit manager. The closing date for any applicants is Friday, June 6 and more details around the role and in-depth job descriptions are available by emailing [email protected]

Posting on LinkedIn, club secretary Tom Crawford said: “Hartlepool United Football club are recruiting for three exciting vacancies ahead of the 2025/26 campaign: Head of Analysis(PT, 30hpw) Strength and Conditioning Coach(FT) First Team Kit Manager(PT, 10hpw).

“The closing date for all three is next Friday 6th June. For any further information, to apply, or request Job Descriptions/Club Policies 👉 [email protected] 📧”

Pools finished last season 11th after a dramatic season on and off the pitch, at one stage flirting with a play-off push while also going through a nervous spell of looking over their shoulders at the relegation battle as they slipped down the table. In the end it was a mid-table finish for Pools, amid takeover uncertainty off the pitch.

Last week it was confirmed the National League club has offered new contracts to defender David Ferguson, midfielder Nathan Sheron and forward duo Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey.

With talk of off-field issues still dominating the headlines at the Prestige Group Stadium, Pools belatedly announced details of their retained list ahead of last Saturday’s deadline. News that four key players have been offered new deals will come as a welcome piece of positive news for supporters, as will confirmation the club have activated options in the contracts of Jamie Miley, Jack Hunter, Campbell Darcy and Louis Stephenson.

