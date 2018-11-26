'I hope we can sort it out!': Hartlepool fans react to Liam Noble's surprise omission

Hartlepool United fans have been quick to react after Liam Noble's surprise omission from the squad that lost out at Dover.

As exclusively revealed by the Mail on Saturday, Noble was fit and travelled with the squad to the South East ahead of the National League.

But it is understood that a disagreement with Matthew Bates on the journey down from Hartlepool saw the midfielder dropped from the match day squad.

And fans have been quick to react to the decision on social media.

Here's what Hartlepool fans said about Noble's omission:

@stephryan09 tweeted: "perhaps it's been decided to rest him. Just because he's not in today's squad doesn't mean there's a rift. If that was the case I'm sure he wouldn't be there."

@philwanley added: "Not good at all. Must have been bad if they couldn’t put it behind them n move on before kick off. Noble is a hot headed character n these things happen. Hope they can move on from it for the good of the team"

@jb4pools said: "Can't really make my mind up what to think about this one in honesty but it has been evident since day one he thinks he's bigger than the club. All he's done last few games is argue with the ref and played little to no football too so......."

@philebenson commented: "clear as mud! that decision cost bates the game today. as he said his decision"

@midd1981 posted: "I hope we can sort it out with Liam noble because he the best player for the club. But no one's bigger than the club."

On Facebook, Neil Douglass said: "This is getting pathetic"

Andy Close added: "For me, Noble seems to be one of the few players we have who genuinely cares - yes, he does run his mouth a bit but given that Bates doesn't seem to have a clue how to get us out of the situation we're in at the moment, can you blame him for getting frustrated?"

Mike Hinds commented: "Noble says it as it is and shouldn’t be dropped for being frank or honest"