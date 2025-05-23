The Hartlepool United takeover took an incredible twist this week.

It has been an utterly remarkable few days in the history of Hartlepool United - and events took another dramatic twist on Friday.

As reported by the Mail, a deadline has been set for Hartlepool United season ticket holders to have their say on owner Raj Singh's future at the club.

Season ticket holders have until midnight on Friday, May 23 to vote on whether or not to ask Singh to return as chairman. Although it had been hoped that a takeover was nearing a conclusion, a statement published on Wednesday evening revealed that negotiations had stalled and that the board had asked Singh, who resigned from his role as chairman in March, to consider returning.

There are a number of concerns regarding the vote, not least a lack of transparency. It's unclear who will be counting the votes, while there has also been no indication as to what level of support would be required for Singh to return. Season ticket holders were emailed on Thursday with the vote details.

Season ticket holders have been put in an unenviable position; a vote for Singh might well put paid to hopes of a change in ownership, while a vote against could leave the club in a precarious position and without funding.

And now the Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust (HUST) have made their stance crystal clear. They posted on their X account: ‘No to Raj’s Vote.’ The accompanying image stated the vote is ‘unnecessary, unjustified and lacks transparency’. They add ‘There is no real choice on offer’ and claimed not all season ticket holders had received the club email.

The image ended with the words: “The club should focus on completing the takeover and stop the flawed vote.’

