Mani Dieseruvwe discusses his future with Hartlepool United contract set to expire

Soon to be out-of-contract Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe has been speaking about his future - and what he wants from a club.

It's been well-documented that Pools are running the risk of losing a number of high profile players over the summer, with the likes of Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey, Nathan Sheron, David Ferguson, Gary Madine and Dan Dodds all out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Under normal circumstances, Pools would be working feverishly to get as many of their star performers tied down to new deals as possible. However, head coach Anthony Limbrick has conceded that Pools are preparing for a "different" beginning to the summer as the club look to navigate a precarious situation off the pitch with the takeover situation yet to be resolved.

And the Pools top scorer has been speaking about his own future - and has stressed he wants to be at a club that has ‘ambition to go places’.

Speaking after the season finale 1-1 draw with Forest Green, Dieseruvwe said: “Thank you, Poolies, it's been an amazing two years for myself. I really have found a home here. There's a lot up in the air, but when I'm out of contract, I'll wait as long as possible to give myself time to digest and reflect.

“All I want is to be somewhere that has ambition to go places. If this place gets the security, it could be an amazing time. You never know what the future holds,” he told BBC Tees Sport.

What has Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick said?

Limbrick said: “It's a difficult one, I massively respect and like Mani D, Grey and Sheron, there's no doubt about that, none whatsoever. We're a better team when they're in the team and they're performing and doing well, that's why we've offered contracts in the past to Joe Grey and to Mani.

"Sheron would be someone, obviously, he's played pretty much every single minute of every single game, he's played in loads of different positions, we'd like to keep. He's a player that a lot of different clubs in this league would want. "We would love to keep all of them."

