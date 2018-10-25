Matthew Bates issues Luke Williams injury update as more 'bad luck' hits Hartlepool man

Luke Williams is completing daily double sessions as he targets a return from injury - but Matthew Bates has confirmed that he is not at the stage the club had hoped.

Williams joined Pools in the summer after leaving Scunthorpe United, but is yet to make his debut for the club due to injuries with his manager believing he has been the victim of a large heaping of bad luck.

Bates confirmed last month that the attacker would have to undergo an operation on his knee and - while this has been completed - he is still 'weeks' away from a return, according to the manager.

But the ex-Middlesbrough youngster is keen to get back in action with Bates revealing he is putting himself through double sessions in a bid to speed up his recovery.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Sutton United on Saturday, the Pools boss revealed the latest on Williams' recovery.

"Luke is off his crutches but he's not at the stage we want him to be at so far," he said.

"He's still got a bit of stiffness and the range of motion isn't fully there, so he's working on that at the moment.

"I don't want to give a time on it, but he's not where we want him to be.

"It's now a general case of assessing him day-by-day and he's trying to get that full range of motion, but until he gets that he's stuck at this stage.

"It's no fault of his own or no fault of anybody's really, he's just had a lot of bad luck. We all get it as players."

But while his comeback may have been put on hold for now, but manager and player are keen to see him back on the pitch.

And that desire to return has seen Williams put in extra effort as he targets a first appearance at the Super 6 Stadium.

"He's a good player and we want to try and get him on the pitch," added Bates.

"He's chomping at the bit to get back and doing double sessions every day.

"He won't be too far away - I'm not talking months or anything like that, it's more weeks.

"Fingers crossed that he gets over the little hurdle he has at the moment and we can get him outside."