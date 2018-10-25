Matthew Bates reveals latest on Hartlepool United striker search

Matthew Bates has confirmed that Pools have held more discussions over new signings.

But an imminent arrival at the Super 6 Stadium looks unlikely, with the manager admitting that there is ‘nothing concrete’ in the pipeline at the moment.

Matthew Bates has issued an update on Hartlepool United's striker search

A new striker is high on Bates’ wishlisht with Pools having struggled for goals this season.

And the departure of defender Louis Laing, who has since signed for Blyth Spartans, has opened up the door for new recruits after freeing up some room in the wage budget.

Bates, however, has confirmed that he isn’t expecting any new faces through the door soon.

“We have had discussions, but there’s nothing concrete at the moment,” he admitted.

“We are trying to improve the squad and I think every manager and club in the country is too.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re top of the league or bottom, you can always improve.

“We’re no different, and that is what we’re trying to do.”

Bates also confirmed he has no new injury concerns going into the weekend and will have a full squad to choose from.

There were concerns over Myles Anderson but, after coming through the midweek fixture against Sunderland West End, he looks set to return.

“Everyone is fine and we’ve got a full group training, barring Luke Williams,” he added.

“Myles (Anderson) had a little niggle, but he’s been back training and played 65 in the Challenge Cup which is great for him.

“There will be a group in the gym after the game at Sunderland West End, but we’ve got a full group and they’re all chomping at the bit ready to go again.”