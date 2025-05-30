Micky Barron on what he found ‘hugely disappointing’ at Hartlepool United last season

The latest Hartlepool United news.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club legend Micky Barron has described Hartlepool United’s 2024-25 campaign as ‘hugely disappointing’ despite a positive summer in the transfer market.

Pools finished last season 11th after a dramatic season on and off the pitch, at one stage flirting with a play-off push while also going through a nervous spell of looking over their shoulders at the relegation battle as they slipped down the table. In the end it was a mid-table finish for Pools, amid takeover uncertainty off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a turbulent few months at Pools to say the least after owner Raj Singh resigned as chairman amid ongoing takeover talks. When the takeover stalled, Singh then revealed the club’s interim board had asked him to come back and help fund the club - with season ticket holders given the chance to vote on that.

Despite major controversy around the vote itself, the results were that 63% of fans wanted Singh to return and keep funding the club, in the short term at least. Pools also released their retained list last week and while there is a core of a team under contract, four key players are out of contract - David Ferguson, midfielder Nathan Sheron and forward duo Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey.

Assessing last season, club legend Micky Barron told the Mail: “It’s been a hugely disappointing season.

“With the signings over the summer, everyone was really positive. “I thought Pools could challenge for promotion, if not get in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, Sarll came in and right from the start I didn’t think it was the right fit, I didn’t think some of the players there were signed were his type of players. The type of football he wanted to play didn’t really work for the squad. He was a bit of a controversial character as well.

“Right from there, you’re playing catch up. I’m not trying to point fingers, but who appoints these people? Who makes these decisions? Everyone I’ve spoken to in football knows what Sarll is like, they know what the type of football he wants to play is like. That was a real downer after a positive summer of recruitment.”

Your next Hartlepool United read: Hartlepool United legend delivers Anthony Limbrick verdict ahead of new season