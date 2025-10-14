Hartlepool United’s home ground. | Adam Cook, The Corner Photography

All clubs in the top five tiers of men’s football in England will need a licence to play from 2027-28.

Clubs will need to demonstrate the soundness of their financial plans to the new independent football regulator (IFR), demonstrate how they are engaging with supporters and meet corporate governance standards in order to secure a provisional licence.

The 116 clubs in the Premier League, EFL and step one of the National League will have to apply for provisional licences next season (2026-27), the IFR said. Plans for the licensing system were published on Monday, with the IFR saying the regime would “go further than anything currently in place by assessing the full financial picture of a club and adopting a preventative, risk-based approach”.

A pilot scheme for selected clubs is expected to run from next summer, ahead of a full application window between November 2026 and February 2027. Licences would then be issued ahead of the leagues’ annual general meetings, so that the three competitions have certainty over which clubs are licensed to compete and which are not.

A separate application window for clubs who may secure promotion to step one of the National League – and therefore become subject to IFR requirements – would run between early March and the end of April 2027.

Where clubs cannot demonstrate the soundness of their plans, the regulator will have the power to require them to take steps to more efficiently manage their day-to-day spending, increase cash reserves, control costs or reduce debt.

To obtain a provisional licence, a club must submit a personnel statement – including a declaration of who the club’s ultimate owner is – a strategic business plan, and demonstrate they would meet the mandatory licence conditions once on a provisional licence, including submitting a financial plan and corporate governance statement, and regularly engaging with fans on relevant matters.

A provisional licence can last up to three years, although this period can be extended by the IFR if necessary. Clubs will need to demonstrate they are consistently meeting the mandatory licence conditions, which means it is likely to take the full three-year period to secure a full licence.

Clubs will have a named supervisor who can answer any queries as they work their way through the licensing process. Ensuring the financial sustainability of clubs and their accountability to fans are the key cornerstones of the IFR, the creation of which was the central recommendation of the 2021 fan-led review of football.

The IFR will have “last resort” powers to force owners to divest from clubs in extreme circumstances where there have been persistent and serious failures to meet licensing conditions. IFR chair David Kogan said: “This latest consultation sets out the new requirements clubs will have to meet on financial regulation, fan consultation and corporate governance.

“This is a transformational change for football and we will support clubs at every step to reinforce these higher standards.”

