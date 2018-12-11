New Hartlepool United boss Richard Money keen to move on after 26-day spell at Solihull Moors

New Hartlepool United manager Richard Money didn’t want to be drawn on his previous job at Solihull Moors, after spending just 26 days at Damson Park.

Money, 63, took charge of The Moors on October 5, 2017 but resigned after less than a month in charge, with the club sitting bottom of the National League.

But Money believes his time in charge of Solihull was a case of “wrong place, wrong time” and is keen to focus on his new job at the Super 6 Stadium.

“I don’t think we should talk too much,” said Money when asked what the difference was between the Pools job and his previous role.

“Solihall are in a great place right now and I think the biggest thing I did for them was to recognise that it wasn’t the right place, right time for me.

“You make that decision very quickly, whether I had any affect in that month, I don’t know I don’t think so

“Wrong place wrong time.”

First Team Coach Ged McNamee and Goalkeeper Coach Ross Turnbull will remain at Pools under Money, who won’t bring in his own coaching staff.

That is how the 63-year-old has operated throughout his career.

“I have never been a manager who has had a person or a group of people tied to my hip,” added Money.

“I’ve never taken anybody anywhere and have no issue whatsoever.

“I find it amazing that people do that all the time, I understand why they do it, but very often you are losing people that may be good at their job.

As well as his time at Walsall, Luton and Cambridge, Money also has experience managing abroad following spells at AIK and Vasteras in Sweden.

He was also the Academy Director at American outfit Atlanta United in 2016.