Hartlepool United next manager odds with the club on the hunt for a new boss after sacking Graeme Lee last week.

Antony Sweeney and Michael Nelson led Hartlepool United out in a 2-0 home defeat on the final day of the season over the weekend.

The match came after Graeme Lee was sacked as manager on Thursday after the Pools had only won one of their previous eleven matches.

With the first season back in League Two complete, the club can now return their attentions to appointing a new manager and a number of fresh faces have been linked over the past couple of days.

Sweeney and Nelson were previously both favourites to replace Lee permanently, though it appears there are now some big names ahead of the pair in the board’s pecking order.

So who is in line to take the reigns at the Suit Direct Stadium?

We take a look at the frontrunners to become the next Hartlepool United manager...

1. Tony Mowbray - 1/1 Mowbray is the current favourite to take the Hartlepool job after his departure from Blackburn Rovers.

2. Robbie Stockdale - 3/1 Redcar-born Stockdale is one of the new frontrunners for the Hartlepool job. The 42-year-old currently manages Rochdale after joining the club in July 2021.

3. Pete Wild - 3/1 Wild is a frontrunner to replace Graeme Lee after reportedly previously turning down a move to Bradford City. The Halifax Town manager has led his side to a play-off spot this season.

4. Simon Grayson - 8/1 Grayson's odds of joining Hartlepool United have increased over the weekend. The former Sunderland boss has been out of work since leaving Fleetwood Town in November.