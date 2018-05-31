Poll: How should Hartlepool remember former Pools boss Neale Cooper?

Neale Cooper died on Monday.
Neale Cooper died on Monday.

Pools fans have been sharing their ideas about how to commemorate the life and achievements of former manager Neale Cooper.

The 54-year-old, who died on Monday, managed the team during their most successful period in recent times. Hartlepool United have already opened an online book of condolence - but chief executive Mark Maguire has now appealed for the public's help in honouring him further. We took some of your suggestions and put them into a poll - vote below to have your say on how you think Neale Cooper should be remembered.

Dozens of you paid tribute to the manager on social media this week - and many made your own suggestions on how you think his life, work and achievement should be recognised by the people of Hartlepool.

Related content: Tributes made to former Hartlepool United boss Neale Cooper after tragic death

Here's what you had to say:

Michael Devany: "He should have a seat in the executive box kept free for him at the Vic."

Norman Lee Taylor: "Have a friendly Pools vs Aberdeen all proceeds go to his family or his charity."

Paul Flounders: "Name the Town End stand after him, the least he deserves."

Michelle Cross: "A stand named after him? Not my idea, saw someone say ‘The Cooper stand’ and thought it was lovely.

"If not possible maybe a wall of fame for all those who gave so much to the club including Neale Cooper?

"Just like the fans wall with all the personalised bricks? My Mam & Dad have a brick there and especially after his passing, it means so much."

Read more: Pools boss calls for ideas to mark passing of Neale Cooper

Kevin Freddie McCammon: "Definitely agree with a friendly against Aberdeen, excellent tribute for a footballing hero adored by the faithful at the Vic and Pittodrie."

Jason Sowerby: "Friendly with Aberdeen and name stand after him he was the best manager Pools ever had after all."

Karen Richardson: "Why not do something like hold a tournament for the towns schools and present a trophy bearing his name? This could be held each year and would help keep his memory alive for years to come."

Jamie Ainslie: "Pools vs Aberdeen friendly and have some of the squad from that season involved, maybe rename one of the stands as well."

Ken Coulson: "Change the name of the ground from Victoria Park to the Neale Cooper ground."