Robbie Savage, Forest Green Rovers manager. | Getty Images

Robbie Savage reveals what he hopes to be telling Jeff Stelling next week.

Robbie Savage has praised Hartlepool United superfan and former club president Jeff Stelling - and also revealed the cheeky message he hopes to send him after the weekend clash with Pools.

Hartlepool United travel to National League leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday (KO 3pm) hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign under Simon Grayson. Pools, who drew 1-1 with Boston United on Wednesday evening, have enjoyed a very strong start to the season.

However Forest Green boss Savage is hoping to end that run this weekend - while also revealing the message he hopes to send to Stelling Snr, former Soccer Saturday star and now talkSPORT breakfast show host.

Savage, speaking to the Stroud Times, said: “Jeff was brilliant on TV — the show they had was exceptional. “He does a lot of brilliant work off the field as well, and I’ve got huge respect for him and the career he’s had.

“Hopefully, come the final whistle, I can send him a tweet saying: ‘Never mind, Jeff — maybe mention that on your show on Monday after we’ve beaten you.’”

The draw with Boston United in midweek left Pools fifth in the table, four points adrift of new leaders Forest Green, who Pools face away this weekend.

