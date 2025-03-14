The latest Hartlepool United news.

Takeover talk continues to dominate at Hartlepool United.

Earlier this week it was revealed Pools owner Raj Singh has stepped down from his role as chairman with immediate effect.

In a statement, Pools confirmed that Singh will continue to support the "funding of key club operations including player and staff wages" until the end of the season. An interim board will help oversee club operations and liaise with potential new owners. Singh said the decision was "unquestionably" the most difficult he had made during his time as the club's owner and chairman.

The dramatic week was the centre of our latest Poolie Podcast and among the topics was the passionate fanbase, who are desperate for the good times to return to Pools.

Speaking on the latest Poolie Podcast, HUFC writer Robbie Stelling said: “I think for any new owners, one of the biggest selling points has to be the fan base. I mean, Hartlepool have had some amazing days in recent years, even if the football hasn't always been the best.

“The first half of that season, when they returned to League Two, I remember the Carlisle game three or four weeks into the new campaign. Pools won 2-1, Gavan Holohan scored a pretty spectacular second half goal. It was just fantastic. The feeling inside the ground was incredible.

“There were days when I would turn up to a game. I genuinely felt there was no way Pools could lose because the fans were so behind them. The atmosphere was so impressive and there's no reason that that can't happen again. It was only three or four years ago. Let's not forget. And so I think for any new owner, that's going to be something that really appeals to them.”

