Scout report: Why Leyton Orient's ex-Premier League stars and £1m man will be Hartlepool's toughest test

Hartlepool United travel to Leyton Orient this weekend - but what do we know about the O's?

Pools remain in the play-off places after a strong start to the season, which has seen them lose just twice, but will face a tough test of their promotion credentials when they travel to title hopefuls Leyton Orient.

The O's are currently battling it out at the top of the National League and look set to be one of Hartlepool's biggest tests of the season.

And as Matthew Bates prepares to take his side to Brisbane Road, we cast our eye over the O's in an in-depth scout report:

What system will Leyton Orient play?

Orient lined up in a 4-4-2 formation for their victory over Maidenhead United last weekend, and have utilised a similar shape for most of the campaign so far.

The system allows for two attack-minded wingers who look to get forward at every opportunity, with full-backs who offer plenty of support in attacking areas.

READ: 'Lets knock them off their perch!' says Andrew Davies

Up top, a powerful and strong striker is accompanied by a pacy partner looking to run off him - a combination which has proved effective this season.

At the other end, an experienced backline is tough to break down.

Who are Leyton Orient's key players?

There's a reason Orient are being heavily-tipped for promotion this season - and that's the impressive personnel they have at their disposal.

Macauley Bonne is the star man, and has netted ten times already this season after a summer that saw him linked with a move to the Football League - with he O's reported to have slapped a £1m price tag on his head.

He's accompanied by ex-Stoke man James Alabi, who has also been in fine form this season, while the experienced Jodi McAnuff has plied his trade in the Premier League.

MORE: Bates on Laing, Anderson and James

At the back, Dean Brill is a reliable presence between the sticks while the recognisable George Elokobi is another to have played at the highest level.

Do Leyton Orient have any injury worries?

The O's have no fresh injury worries, and could actually be handed a boost ahead of the visit of Pools.

Elokobi featured in a friendly against Barnet during the week and could return this weekend, as too could defensive partner Dan Happe who also played a part against the Bees.

Who is Leyton Orient’s manager?

Justin Edinburgh is in the man in charge at Brisbane Road having taken over in November 2017.

WATCH: Liam Kennedy answers your Hartlepool United questions

Having spent time at Northampton, Gillingham and Newport in the past, he has plenty of experience in the Football League having previously cut his managerial teeth in non-league with Fisher Athletic and Grays Athletic.

What form have Leyton Orient been in?

Orient are flying high in the National League and, having lost just once this season, will undoubtedly be a big test fro Pools.

They sit second in the division with one of the best goalscoring and defensive records, with their only defeat to date coming against Sutton a fortnight ago.

Last six: WLWWWD