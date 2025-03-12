'Shocked' former Hartlepool United defender reacts to dramatic Raj Singh development

Hartlepool United for sale: Raj Singh to step down as chairman

Former Hartlepool United defender Ben Clark has been reacting to the news that Pools owner Raj Singh is to step down as chairman, with the club remaining up for sale.

In a club statement on Tuesday teatime, Pools confirmed that Singh will continue to support the "funding of key club operations including player and staff wages" until the end of the season. An interim board will help oversee club operations and liaise with potential new owners.

Singh said the decision was "unquestionably" the most difficult he had made during his time as the club's owner and chairman.

Reacting to the news, Clark said: “A bit shocked really. Obviously I've read the statement that the club's put out and it will be interesting to see where the club goes from here, it will be an interesting time coming the next four or five months.”

He added: “I don't know Raj personally, but I know I've been on the other side of football a little bit as well. As a player, you always think, as long as I got paid, I was fine but I think he's been there seven years now with it, and he could probably think he's put in a lot of money. It's a difficult time because you've got to be careful and hopefully that there is potential suitors out there to take over the club because, let's face it, it's a fabulous club. But one thing it shouldn't be, it shouldn't be 15th in the National League.

“It is a good football club for somebody to come and take over because if you do get it right there, which I've seen firsthand, it is a magical place to play football.”

He was speaking to BBC Tees Sport.

What has Hartlepool United owner Raj Singh said?

"As someone from the local area I stepped in to help the club when it was close to ceasing to exist and I have done my utmost to put Hartlepool United on a more secure footing," he said in a statement on the club website. "I have genuinely dedicated my time, funding and energy to help, and always with the best of intentions.

"Regrettably, some supporters and notably a certain supporter group, have made it clear that they want new ownership, no matter what the consequences, and there comes a point where the personal abuse and misrepresentation of information is untenable. In that sense those people are now getting their wish.

“Whilst I will be stepping down as chairman immediately, I will provide funding for operations of the club until the last match, to allow a new owner time to step in.

“I have previously highlighted that the club has officially been up for sale since April 2023. It is impossible for people to know just how much work has gone on behind the scenes with enquires for takeover, whilst also trying to keep the club running day to day without impact.

“Unfortunately, the vast majority of takeover enquiries have concluded as timewasters, and the fact of the matter is that nobody at this stage has stepped forward with full proof of funds under an intact NDA and wanted to progress. That backdrop is a concern and it is not because of an inflated asking price as some people have promoted.

“We are now at a stage where I feel I am being forced to step away, which regrettably creates a time pressure for finding the new backer.

“There is however never a perfect time to step down as a chairman, but in doing so at this particular juncture it will hopefully allow a new owner enough time to plan appropriately ahead of next season. The team is in a relatively safe position in the league and there is the opportunity to negotiate both existing and new player contracts ahead of the summer.

“Finally, I would like to sincerely thank all of the genuine supporters, staff and club stakeholders. Whilst I have not achieved everything I would have liked over the past seven years, behind the scenes the club is categorically in a better place. That work, and in particular recognition to the staff who deliver it, is so often overlooked in the shadow of results on the pitch.

“I would like to wish everybody at the club every success in the future.”