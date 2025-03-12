The latest Hartlepool United news.

The Hartlepool Mail’s HUFC writer Robbie Stelling has been reacting to the news that Pools owner Raj Singh has stepped down from his role as chairman with immediate effect.

In a statement, Pools confirmed that Singh will continue to support the "funding of key club operations including player and staff wages" until the end of the season.

An interim board will help oversee club operations and liaise with potential new owners. Singh said the decision was "unquestionably" the most difficult he had made during his time as the club's owner and chairman.

Hartlepool Mail HUFC writer Robbie Stelling reflected on the news: “It feels like a significant step. The fact that he has resigned the chairmanship does feel like a significant step.

“Obviously, lots of things are now going to need to happen if the club is indeed to change hands. It's interesting, just listening to some of the messages and the tweets, it's clearly a divisive issue. Inevitably, it's an emotive issue as well. I think fans are right, the grass isn't always greener. Raj Singh deserves credit for some of the things that he's done, particularly early on in his tenure, when he saved the club from the threat of administration and even potential liquidation.

“The appointment of Dave Challinor, backed him when Pools won promotion. But since then, it's been a really difficult time to follow Pools in whatever capacity, covering them professionally, watching them as a supporter. And this season, it's almost felt like a new low from week to week. At times, it can feel a little bit like the club has lost the heart and the soul that has made it so special for so many years and there have been times this season, if I'm honest, when I've watched them and thought, how on earth is this going to get better?

“Understandably, it's daunting. It is the first step into a relative unknown. I believe that there have been legitimate offers. I believe that there will be legitimate offers as well. It's a club with a lot of potential. I understand the concerns. I understand the potential frustrations. I understand that the club is not in the best shape. It's not perhaps as valuable as it might have been but it is still a club with huge potential. It feels like a significant step and I’m hoping it turns out to be a positive one,” he added.

He was speaking to BBC Tees Sport.

What has Hartlepool United owner Raj Singh said?

"As someone from the local area I stepped in to help the club when it was close to ceasing to exist and I have done my utmost to put Hartlepool United on a more secure footing," he said in a statement on the club website. "I have genuinely dedicated my time, funding and energy to help, and always with the best of intentions.

"Regrettably, some supporters and notably a certain supporter group, have made it clear that they want new ownership, no matter what the consequences, and there comes a point where the personal abuse and misrepresentation of information is untenable. In that sense those people are now getting their wish.

“Whilst I will be stepping down as chairman immediately, I will provide funding for operations of the club until the last match, to allow a new owner time to step in.

“I have previously highlighted that the club has officially been up for sale since April 2023. It is impossible for people to know just how much work has gone on behind the scenes with enquires for takeover, whilst also trying to keep the club running day to day without impact.

“Unfortunately, the vast majority of takeover enquiries have concluded as timewasters, and the fact of the matter is that nobody at this stage has stepped forward with full proof of funds under an intact NDA and wanted to progress. That backdrop is a concern and it is not because of an inflated asking price as some people have promoted.

“We are now at a stage where I feel I am being forced to step away, which regrettably creates a time pressure for finding the new backer.

“There is however never a perfect time to step down as a chairman, but in doing so at this particular juncture it will hopefully allow a new owner enough time to plan appropriately ahead of next season. The team is in a relatively safe position in the league and there is the opportunity to negotiate both existing and new player contracts ahead of the summer.

“Finally, I would like to sincerely thank all of the genuine supporters, staff and club stakeholders. Whilst I have not achieved everything I would have liked over the past seven years, behind the scenes the club is categorically in a better place. That work, and in particular recognition to the staff who deliver it, is so often overlooked in the shadow of results on the pitch.

“I would like to wish everybody at the club every success in the future.”